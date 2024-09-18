Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos evokes ‘Baywatch’ in red swimsuit
Dak Prescott may have had a tough day for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he’s clearly winning in life with his beautiful girlfriend and baby.
Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, together in February 2024.
While the couple have largely kept their relationship private, Ramos isn’t shy about the pictures she posts on Instagram. Check out the new mom’s stunning ‘Baywatch’ look by the beach.
Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth would be proud. Ramos also posted some more pictures with the red bathing suit on and included baby MJ with her.
Prescott recently became the NFL’s highest paid man at $60 million per year — $240 million over four years. The deal is worth a lot more to the Pro Bowl quartback because it means generational wealth for his daughter. He explained his desire to cash in on the I Am Athlete Podcast.
"Being able to see that face when I wake up...just puts it all in perspective," Prescott said. "The money secures that I'm going to be able to leave her generational wealth."
"I’m fortunate as hell to do that and give her ... an alley-oop into her life and whatever she may do."
He is very fortunate to come home to his “Baywatch” girlfriend and beautiful daughter after a tough day of work.
