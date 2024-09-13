Dak Prescott: Contract will give daughter an 'alley-oop' into her life
Just hours before the 2024 season kicked off, Dak Prescott became the highest-paid player in the NFL. Following months of negotiations, he and the Dallas Cowboys came to an agreement on a four-year deal worth $240 million.
Throughout the process, Prescott said he never truly cared about the money. He knew his worth and allowed his agents to handle the business side of things, which proved to be a win on his part.
Still, there were those who wondered why he signed such a lucrative deal if he wasn't driven by the dollar signs. We all remember Kyle Brandt going off the deep end with a ridiculous rant following these words from Dak.
Well hopefully Kyle can rest easy now that Prescott explained his desire to cash in on the I Am Athlete Podcast . As anyone who has ever heard him speak could have guessed, Prescott stated that his daughter, MJ, is the driving force and this money allows him to leave her with "generational wealth."
He dove into how he can now give her an "alley-oop" into life and set her up to be safe and happy.
Prescott said seeing his daughter's smile and being able to see her every morning is where he gets his perspective. He added that while leading the Cowboys is a responsibility, the first and most important in his life is now his daughter, who was born this past February.
Being the leader of the most visible franchise in all of sports has led to Prescott receiving more than his share of criticism. He even gets labeled a choke artist for playoff losses despite the fact that he and Lamar Jackson (the reigning NFL MVP) have had similar issues.
Despite all of this, he's constantly come across as a well-grounded individual who puts his family first. Hearing him speak with such passion about his daughter makes it even easier to root for him on Sundays.
