Tom Brady Hung Out With Another Legend at AT&T Stadium Before Cowboys-Saints

The two greats met up at midfield in Dallas.

Liam McKeone

Tom Brady's NFL broadcasting debut came and went. Now he'll work to improve and will call another Dallas Cowboys game in Week 2, commentating over America's Team hosting the New Orleans Saints. Before kickoff, he met up with another all-time great from a different sport.

That would be none other than Mike Tyson. The boxer was at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, where his heavily-advertised bout against Jake Paul is scheduled to take place in November. Tyson and Brady hung out on the star before today's game.

A real meeting of the minds. Two men considered to be among the greatest of all time in their respective sports. A legendary pairing.

Tyson's fight against Paul was supposed to happen in July but was delayed after the 58-year-old suffered an ulcer flare-up. There is much anticipation for his return to the ring.

