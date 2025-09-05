The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott trolls Eagles with his own fight song before Jalen Carter ejection

The Cowboys quarterback definitely dissed Philadelphia before the game, but things took an ugly turn once the teams were on the field.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott missed the final nine games of last season for the Dallas Cowboys after his injured hamstring required surgery. He returned for the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday against their rivals the Philadelphia Eagles where he strolled into Lincoln Financial field in Philly trolling the Super Bowl champions. He was also the victim of an ugly incident on the field after.

Dak had a big offseason not only getting healthy, but he and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos had their second child in daughter Aurora Rayne, who he’s shown off in adorable photos with mom, and who mom posted ready for her dad to play in the most adorable picture before the game.

Aurora Rayne
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

On Thursday, dad was ready for football himself, singing “Fly Like an Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band to obviously troll the opponent.

After that, before there was even an offensive snap to the game, Eagles star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected after an ugly incident where he spit in Prescott’s face.

The 2025 NFL season is already off to an interesting start thanks to Dak and Carter.

