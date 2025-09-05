Dak Prescott trolls Eagles with his own fight song before Jalen Carter ejection
Dak Prescott missed the final nine games of last season for the Dallas Cowboys after his injured hamstring required surgery. He returned for the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday against their rivals the Philadelphia Eagles where he strolled into Lincoln Financial field in Philly trolling the Super Bowl champions. He was also the victim of an ugly incident on the field after.
Dak had a big offseason not only getting healthy, but he and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos had their second child in daughter Aurora Rayne, who he’s shown off in adorable photos with mom, and who mom posted ready for her dad to play in the most adorable picture before the game.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s fiancée flexes Vikings purple fit before Cowboy-Eagles NFL opener
On Thursday, dad was ready for football himself, singing “Fly Like an Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band to obviously troll the opponent.
RELATED: A.J. Brown rolls up to Eagles-Cowboys game in elite whip after driving a Honda before
After that, before there was even an offensive snap to the game, Eagles star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected after an ugly incident where he spit in Prescott’s face.
The 2025 NFL season is already off to an interesting start thanks to Dak and Carter.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad