Dak Prescott’s fiancée flexes Vikings purple fit before Cowboy-Eagles TNF opener
It’s been an amazing offseason for Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos as the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Aurora Rayne. Ramos is fired up for the season to start on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but hasn’t quite got the right football fit on just yet for game day.
Prescott proposed to Ramos back in October and she’s been flexing her giant ring since like at a preseason game with tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder.
She also has rocked some amazing looks to support her man Prescott, who will be in his 10th NFL season. At training camp, she and other daughter MJ dressed as matching cowboys for the Cowboys.
Ramos had a fired-up post on Thursday morning: “Let’s go baby! 🤠👊🏻”
She also posted a mirror selfie in her workout gear that’s a Minnesota Vikings purple color.
It’s a game day, so at some point she’s going to get the right colors on.
Ramos was a hit at games last season and no doubt will be again this season.
