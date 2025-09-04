The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott’s fiancée flexes Vikings purple fit before Cowboy-Eagles TNF opener

Sarah Jane Ramos is fired up for the football season on Thursday, but doesn’t have the right colors on yet.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visits fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visits fiancee Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose Prescott and Aurora Prescott at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been an amazing offseason for Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos as the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Aurora Rayne. Ramos is fired up for the season to start on Thursday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys visit the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but hasn’t quite got the right football fit on just yet for game day.

Prescott proposed to Ramos back in October and she’s been flexing her giant ring since like at a preseason game with tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder.

She also has rocked some amazing looks to support her man Prescott, who will be in his 10th NFL season. At training camp, she and other daughter MJ dressed as matching cowboys for the Cowboys.

RELATED: Dak Prescott's fiancée flaunts private jet with Cowboys QB, her baby and 1 year old

Ramos had a fired-up post on Thursday morning: “Let’s go baby! 🤠👊🏻”

Dak Prescot
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

She also posted a mirror selfie in her workout gear that’s a Minnesota Vikings purple color.

RELATED: Dak Prescott shows off new baby Aurora Rayne with mom, big sister in amazing pic

Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

It’s a game day, so at some point she’s going to get the right colors on.

Ramos was a hit at games last season and no doubt will be again this season.

Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships