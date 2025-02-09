Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson dances ‘Thunderstruck’ on ATP tennis court
Kylie Dickson and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders may be in the NFL offseason, but they are still slaying dances in their uniforms for events.
It’s also not the first time they’ve crushed AC/DC’s 1991 hit “Thunderstruck” while at a major sporting event like the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. The famous cheerleaders and the famous song are a winning conversation.
During the week, former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader Dickson and squad member his up the ATP Tour and the Dallas Open to perform on the tennis court and they didn’t disappoint. This new video focuses on Dickson. She wrote, “We brought some thunder to the ATP tour.”
Here’s more video of the cheeleaders dancing at the event.
Dickson has been with the squad since 2022 and was a popular part ofAmerica's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix that came out in late June 2024 that gave audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. They got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.
With dances like Dickson and the rest of the cheerleaders’ “Thunderstruck” tennis court slay, it’s easy to see why.
