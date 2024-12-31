Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Sophy Laufer in lingerie fit for Kylie Dickson birthday
Two of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and stars of the Netflix hit America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are best friends. With Kylie Dickson celebrating her birthday, bestie Sophy Laufer dropped some epic Instagram posts together in jaw-dropping fits.
Dickson, who was a cheerleader for the Ole Miss Rebels before graduating in 2021, was there for Laufer’s epic 21st birthday where the two wore stunning matching pink minidresses together.
While the two weren’t together on New Year’s Eve, Laufer was there in spirit with epic birthday wish posts like this lingerie look followed by other stunners.
Those are some incredible looking photos and messages that Laufer shared.
The Cowboys Cheerleaders have been slaying this holiday season with their sizzling naughty Santa uniforms and in particular Laufer and Dickson with their “naughty and nice” Christmas selfie.
The Cowboys cheerleaders were already popular, but a new Netflix docuseries that came out over the summer took audiences by storm in a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. It was so popular that it has already been renewed for a second season.
With epic birthday wish posts in fits like these by Laufer and Dickson, it’s easy to see why.
