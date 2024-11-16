Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders kickoff Jake Paul-Mike Tyson with 'Thunderstruck' performance
The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is home for Friday night's highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and the legendary Mike Tyson.
When the show kicked off on Netflix, the legendary Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders showed up to get the crowd going.
The DCC made their way down the entrance ramp and around the ring in the center of the field to perform their iconic "Thunderstruck" routine.
MORE: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight organizers prove to be smarter than Jerry Jones
What else would you expect at Jerry's World?
That's one way to start the show.
Entering the fight, Paul holds a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts. His lone loss was via split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023.
Tyson, meanwhile, is 50-6 in his legendary career, but has not fought since June 2005.
