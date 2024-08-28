Dallas Wings show Tems southern hospitality with custom jersey (VIDEO)
Everything’s bigger in Texas, especially team spirit — and Nigerian singer Tems got a taste of some southern hospitality from the Dallas Wings earlier this week.
During the Dallas stop of her “Born in the Wild Tour,” the “Free Mind” hitmaker received an honorary jersey from the Wings while she was backstage. The jersey is comprised of the team’s signature green, cyan, and blue colors, with Tems’ stage name and the number 1.
In a video taken backstage at the South Side Ballroom, sometime before or after Tems’ show, someone handed the singer the jersey, which she accepted with a bright smile.
This isn’t the first time Tems has displayed her love for sports. In a June episode of the “Is This Seat Taken” podcast, she expressed that she would like to start a women’s football team in her home country, and even play in regional competitions.
“Like, why can’t we just have something like a local tournament with the girls?,” Tems said. “I feel like it would be fun.”
In another dip into the sports world, Tems will make a guest appearance alongside LeBron James on “The Shop” this Thursday, with “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris also joining in on the fun.
