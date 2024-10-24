The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders, Colorado recruiting letters have Louis Vuitton theme

Coach Prime Deion Sanders has a way of making Colorado football recruits feel special with some incredible Louis Vuitton-themed offer letters.

Josh Sanchez

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders does everything big. The Colorado football coach has brought a certain level of swagger to Boulder since taking over the Buffaloes, and he is using that as an attempt to lure recruits to his program.

A TikTok user named Kelsee Grovey shared a video of a Colorado offer letter that her company designed.

"They always bring the heat with their designs! Sneak peek of a job we’ve done that I’m going to talk yall through soon," she captioned the video. "Any Deion Sanders fans out there?!"

Colorado football recruits will apparently be receiving Louis Vuitton-themed letters if they catch Coach Prime's attention.

That's one way to make an impression, Coach.

Whatever Coach Prime is doing, it's working. After a disappointing end to the team's 2023 campaign, this season is going much better.

Colorado sits at 5-2 overall and is 3-1 in conference play.

Up next for the Buffaloes is a showdown with the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET live on ESPN.

Josh Sanchez
