The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders crushes Rocsi Diaz’s bday excitement with new baller G Wagon fail

The new talk show duo had fun on their first episode, but Rocsi didn’t get exactly what she wanted for her 43rd birthday.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is busy coaching the 8-2 Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s got time for his new talk show with Rocsi Diaz called “We Got Time Today” on Tubi.

The first episode launched on Tuesday, November 19, with the duo getting together to talk about a little bit of everything. Before their first guest, Coach Prime said he’s doing the show during the season for “recruiting” purposes. Smart man.

Ice Cube was the show’s first-ever guest and they talked about how Sanders and him go way back to his Atlanta Falcons days and how Cube wants Prime to coach his Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Fiancée Leanna Lenee flexes abs in Travis Hunter Heisman-worthy custom fit

It was also Diaz’s 43rd birthday, where she started her day showing off a stunning shot in a tiny bikini while on the beach on Instagram. She told Sanders she wanted a Mercedes G Wagon for her birthday, which runs about $145K+. Sanders being Sanders got her one — just much smaller than she anticipated. After the show he presented her with a giant box that she opened with a kid’s sized black G Wagon in it for her. She couldn’t help but laugh with Sanders and look on disappointed.

Deion and Rocsi Diaz
“We Got Time Today”/Tubi

RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

That’s hilarious. She even tried to get in it and asked if he had the keys to a real one, which he didn’t.

Sanders did at least get her a special pair of his Nike Air DT Max ‘96s, however.

But he could’ve at least gotten her the size up on the G Wagon.

Sanders and Diaz look like they will make quite the team together with many more great moments to come.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News