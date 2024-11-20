Deion Sanders crushes Rocsi Diaz’s bday excitement with new baller G Wagon fail
Deion Sanders is busy coaching the 8-2 Colorado Buffaloes, but he’s got time for his new talk show with Rocsi Diaz called “We Got Time Today” on Tubi.
The first episode launched on Tuesday, November 19, with the duo getting together to talk about a little bit of everything. Before their first guest, Coach Prime said he’s doing the show during the season for “recruiting” purposes. Smart man.
Ice Cube was the show’s first-ever guest and they talked about how Sanders and him go way back to his Atlanta Falcons days and how Cube wants Prime to coach his Las Vegas Raiders.
It was also Diaz’s 43rd birthday, where she started her day showing off a stunning shot in a tiny bikini while on the beach on Instagram. She told Sanders she wanted a Mercedes G Wagon for her birthday, which runs about $145K+. Sanders being Sanders got her one — just much smaller than she anticipated. After the show he presented her with a giant box that she opened with a kid’s sized black G Wagon in it for her. She couldn’t help but laugh with Sanders and look on disappointed.
That’s hilarious. She even tried to get in it and asked if he had the keys to a real one, which he didn’t.
Sanders did at least get her a special pair of his Nike Air DT Max ‘96s, however.
But he could’ve at least gotten her the size up on the G Wagon.
Sanders and Diaz look like they will make quite the team together with many more great moments to come.
