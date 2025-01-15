The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders praises Greg Anthony's blazer leading to viral Shedeur moment

Coach Prime couldn't get enough of Greg Anthony's viral jacket, so the NBA on TNT host

Josh Sanchez

Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, walk off the field together after a game against the Alabama State Hornets.
Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, walk off the field together after a game against the Alabama State Hornets. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Deion Sanders knows how to make classic moments, and he orchestrated another on Tuesday night from behind a keyboard after praising a jacket worn by NBA on TNT announcer Greg Anthony.

The Colorado football coach was in awe of Anthony's jacket on the broadcast and had to share his thoughts on X.

"I need that blazer [Greg Anthony] has on tonight on [NBA on TNT]," Coach Prime wrote.

MORE: Deion Sanders shows gnarly amputated toes up-close joking with Travis Hunter

It didn't take long for Anthony to catch wind of the Hall of Famer's tweet and he responded, "Your son is here, I will leave it with him!"

Greg Anthony, Deion Sanders
Greg Anthony on X

Little did the internet know, Anthony came through and had the jacket delivered to Shedeur, who was sitting courtside for the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, live on TV.

Greg Anthony Jacket, Shedeur Sanders
Screenshot via NBA on TNT

MORE: Shedeur Sanders gifts fellow Colorado football star six-figure luxury whip

Greg Anthony jacket, Shedeur Sanders
Screenshot via NBA on TNT

What a legend. Anthony came through, pocket square and all. What would really make this moment come full circle is if Coach Prime rocks the Greg Anthony jacket on draft night when Shedeur learns where he will begin his NFL career.

Shedeur is currently projected to be a top five pick and could be the No. 1 overall selection.

Coach Prime, meanwhile, is gearing up for his first run as a college football coach without his sons on the roster -- unless he accepts the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News