Deion Sanders praises Greg Anthony's blazer leading to viral Shedeur moment
Deion Sanders knows how to make classic moments, and he orchestrated another on Tuesday night from behind a keyboard after praising a jacket worn by NBA on TNT announcer Greg Anthony.
The Colorado football coach was in awe of Anthony's jacket on the broadcast and had to share his thoughts on X.
"I need that blazer [Greg Anthony] has on tonight on [NBA on TNT]," Coach Prime wrote.
It didn't take long for Anthony to catch wind of the Hall of Famer's tweet and he responded, "Your son is here, I will leave it with him!"
Little did the internet know, Anthony came through and had the jacket delivered to Shedeur, who was sitting courtside for the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, live on TV.
What a legend. Anthony came through, pocket square and all. What would really make this moment come full circle is if Coach Prime rocks the Greg Anthony jacket on draft night when Shedeur learns where he will begin his NFL career.
Shedeur is currently projected to be a top five pick and could be the No. 1 overall selection.
Coach Prime, meanwhile, is gearing up for his first run as a college football coach without his sons on the roster -- unless he accepts the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job.
