Dallas Cowboys star 'likes' Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones coaching flirtation
If the NFL Playoffs happen without the Dallas Cowboys, are they really taking place? Because Jerry Jones and company are dominating the news cycle after parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.
On Monday, the Cowboys officially moved on from McCarthy and immediately began their head coaching search.
The first name to pop into the headlines: Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime has been named a "top candidate" for the job and is one of three former players -- including former tight end Jason Witten and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore -- who have had their names thrown into the mix.
But would NFL players gravitate toward Coach Prime the same way college athletes do? At least one current Cowboys star appears that he would.
After FOX Sports shared the news that Jerry Jones reached out to Deion Sanders, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb expressed his "like" for the headline on social media.
Now, one player liking a post on social media doesn't mean much, but it does highlight a very important factor. Coach Prime has the respect of players.
Deion Sanders was one of the first star athletes to really create a personal brand for themselves and became larger than life. In today's social media era, that is exactly what players strive to do and many of the players with bravado grew up idolizing Neon Deion or Prime Time.
Now that he's Coach Prime, getting to learn alongside him is appealing regardless of the level of competition.
And, for Jerry Jones, Coach Prime brings the attention, so it's an added bonus.
