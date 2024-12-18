DiJonai Carrington, Kim Mulkey have heartwarming reunion
WNBA Comeback Player of the Year DiJonai Carrington was reunited with her college coach during a heartwarming moment on Tuesday even at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
Kim Mulkey was in Connecticut with the LSU women's basketball team to take on Seton Hall in the Hall of Fame Classic, earning a dominant 91-64 win.
Coach Mulkey had previously coached at Baylor, where she led the program to three national championships and became the first coach in NCAA basketball history to win national championships as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington flexes abs in Lola Bunny Space Jam Halloween costume
Carrington finished her college career at Baylor under Mulkey and was happy to catch up with her at Mogen Sun Arena, were Carrington and the Connecticut Sun play their home games.
Photos of the reunion were shared by the Sun on social media.
During her time under Mulkey at Baylor, Carrington was named the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington brings the heat in fire all-red WNBA Playoff fit
Mulkey and the Tigers, meanwhile, are the No. 5 team in the country and have started the season 13-0.
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finally got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
