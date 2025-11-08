The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rocks full Alabama fit at big game vs. LSU

Fresh off the World Series win, the Dodgers coach is cheering for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. There’s a good reason as to why.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at press conference during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at press conference during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was spotted in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday rocking full Alabama Crimson Tide gear for the big game vs. the LSU Tigers. While it may seem random, there’s more to the why the now three-time World Series champion coach is there.

The 53-year-old Roberts made all the right coaching moves in the epic seven-game World Series that saw Los Angeles top the Toronto Blue Jays including pitching eventual MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games 6 and 7.

Dave Roberts and Yoshinobu Yamamot
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

After the parade and speeches, and even bringing the World Series trophy to “Dancing with the Stars”, Roberts went from LA to Alabama for the college football game where he was spotted decked out in a full Roll Tide fit posing with Alabama sideline reporter Emily Grace McWhorter.

Why would a UCLA Bruins guy be down South cheering on Alabama? He’s actually good friends with Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, who was rooting for the Dodgers and Roberts in the World Series. On the “Hey Coach” radio show out of Tuscaloosa, DeBoer addressed his friendship.

Kalen DeDoer
Kalen DeDoer has the Tide in prime position. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

“He's a pretty special person," DeBoer said. “Just developed a great relationship. Obviously he's a manager. He runs an organization. And you talk about fight, right? Those guys kept fighting. I was certainly rooting for them, and it was good to see those guys pull that off.”

The Bama coach added that Roberts, “cheers for us behind the scenes as well.”

Well, on Saturday vs. LSU he wasn’t behind the scenes, Roberts was on the scene.

Dave Roberts
Dave Roberts will be cheering on Alabama on Saturday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

