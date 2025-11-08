Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rocks full Alabama fit at big game vs. LSU
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was spotted in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday rocking full Alabama Crimson Tide gear for the big game vs. the LSU Tigers. While it may seem random, there’s more to the why the now three-time World Series champion coach is there.
The 53-year-old Roberts made all the right coaching moves in the epic seven-game World Series that saw Los Angeles top the Toronto Blue Jays including pitching eventual MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games 6 and 7.
After the parade and speeches, and even bringing the World Series trophy to “Dancing with the Stars”, Roberts went from LA to Alabama for the college football game where he was spotted decked out in a full Roll Tide fit posing with Alabama sideline reporter Emily Grace McWhorter.
Why would a UCLA Bruins guy be down South cheering on Alabama? He’s actually good friends with Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, who was rooting for the Dodgers and Roberts in the World Series. On the “Hey Coach” radio show out of Tuscaloosa, DeBoer addressed his friendship.
“He's a pretty special person," DeBoer said. “Just developed a great relationship. Obviously he's a manager. He runs an organization. And you talk about fight, right? Those guys kept fighting. I was certainly rooting for them, and it was good to see those guys pull that off.”
The Bama coach added that Roberts, “cheers for us behind the scenes as well.”
Well, on Saturday vs. LSU he wasn’t behind the scenes, Roberts was on the scene.
