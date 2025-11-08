Lane Kiffin's kids attending LSU game heats up coaching rumors, but relax Tigers fans
The hottest name linked to the LSU Tigers football head coach vacancy is Lane Kiffin.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has his team rolling, ranked No. 7 in the country after a chill 49-0 blowout win against The Citadel Bulldogs before two more SEC games against Florida, another school desperate for his services, and Mississippi State to end the season, very well positioned to make the College Football Playoffs, currently slotted as the six seed.
RELATED: How much LSU, Florida would have to pay Lane Kiffin to get him to leave Ole Miss
LSU fans are dreaming of a return to glory with a big-name hire, and the 50-year-old Kiffin is at the top of the list for many that root for the purple and gold.
So when news dropped that Knox Kiffin, Lane's son, would be at the game tonight at Alabama, with presumably Landry Kiffin, who is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, in attendance as well, most felt like it was a sign momentum was building.
RELATED: Why Kiffin did not disrespect The Citadel photobombing engaged couple mid-game
It is not. Here's why.
Knox is there as part of an unofficial visit for the Crimson Tide
Kiffin's youngest child, Knox, is excelling at quarterback for Oxford, after transferring there to be closer to his father. Making his third consecutive start, Oxford is heading to playoffs, with their first game next week, November 14.
Early in his recruiting process as part of the 2028 recruiting cycle, Knox is there as part of his Alabama unofficial visit, not for LSU. So it's merely a coincidence, nothing more.
Knox already has offers from SMU and East Carolina, but he's made it clear his goal is to play in the SEC one day.
Landry will be there for her boyfriend, Whit Weeks
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks LSU fit for bf Whit Weeks’ Alabama game
Lane's oldest child, Landry Kiffin, who of course also attends Ole Miss, has been dating the First-team All-SEC linebacker Weeks since the middle of September. Or at least that's when they became TikTok and Instagram official just before the Rebels defeated LSU earlier this season.
Landry has been loyal to Ole Miss and dad while also showing her loyalty to her man, flexing fits for both squads, depending on the circumstance and who she's supporting.
Knox does not want to play for his dad
If there's a silver lining for LSU fans, maybe it's a good thing that Knox is not there to support LSU.
He's made it clear that his goal is to play in the SEC, but not for his dad Lane.
“I’m definitely not going to play for my dad," Knox said over the summer. "I want to do my own stuff.”
Given Landry and Knox, along with Lane's reconciled wife Layla seem to love life in Oxford, it might be fool's gold to think Kiffin is going to leave for LSU, Florida, or any other SEC blue blood.
The New York Giants and Jaxson Dart? Well that's another story. Just kidding.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky