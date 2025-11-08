The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin's kids attending LSU game heats up coaching rumors, but relax Tigers fans

The Ole Miss Rebels football head coach is the hottest name linked to LSU, but there are other reasons why Landry and Knox are there.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Sept. 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hottest name linked to the LSU Tigers football head coach vacancy is Lane Kiffin.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach has his team rolling, ranked No. 7 in the country after a chill 49-0 blowout win against The Citadel Bulldogs before two more SEC games against Florida, another school desperate for his services, and Mississippi State to end the season, very well positioned to make the College Football Playoffs, currently slotted as the six seed.

RELATED: How much LSU, Florida would have to pay Lane Kiffin to get him to leave Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin
Oct. 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

LSU fans are dreaming of a return to glory with a big-name hire, and the 50-year-old Kiffin is at the top of the list for many that root for the purple and gold.

So when news dropped that Knox Kiffin, Lane's son, would be at the game tonight at Alabama, with presumably Landry Kiffin, who is dating LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, in attendance as well, most felt like it was a sign momentum was building.

RELATED: Why Kiffin did not disrespect The Citadel photobombing engaged couple mid-game

Lane Kiffin, Landry Kiffin
Sept. 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is not. Here's why.

Knox is there as part of an unofficial visit for the Crimson Tide

Lane Kiffin, Knox Kiffin
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) talks with his dad and Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin on the sidelines during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiffin's youngest child, Knox, is excelling at quarterback for Oxford, after transferring there to be closer to his father. Making his third consecutive start, Oxford is heading to playoffs, with their first game next week, November 14.

Early in his recruiting process as part of the 2028 recruiting cycle, Knox is there as part of his Alabama unofficial visit, not for LSU. So it's merely a coincidence, nothing more.

Knox already has offers from SMU and East Carolina, but he's made it clear his goal is to play in the SEC one day.

Landry will be there for her boyfriend, Whit Weeks

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks LSU fit for bf Whit Weeks’ Alabama game

Lane's oldest child, Landry Kiffin, who of course also attends Ole Miss, has been dating the First-team All-SEC linebacker Weeks since the middle of September. Or at least that's when they became TikTok and Instagram official just before the Rebels defeated LSU earlier this season.

Landry has been loyal to Ole Miss and dad while also showing her loyalty to her man, flexing fits for both squads, depending on the circumstance and who she's supporting.

Knox does not want to play for his dad

Knox Kiffin
Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) walks out of a huddle during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's a silver lining for LSU fans, maybe it's a good thing that Knox is not there to support LSU.

He's made it clear that his goal is to play in the SEC, but not for his dad Lane.

“I’m definitely not going to play for my dad," Knox said over the summer. "I want to do my own stuff.”

Given Landry and Knox, along with Lane's reconciled wife Layla seem to love life in Oxford, it might be fool's gold to think Kiffin is going to leave for LSU, Florida, or any other SEC blue blood.

The New York Giants and Jaxson Dart? Well that's another story. Just kidding.

Lane Kiffin
Oct. 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

