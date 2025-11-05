Clayton Kershaw’s dance moves highlight awesome Dodgers team party
Clayton Kershaw ended his 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers with his third World Series championship. Now that he’s retired, he let loose with his teammates at a team party celebrating, as well as showing off his dance moves.
Kershaw spent his entire career with the Dodgers and had several moments to ride off into the sunset with including his 3000th strikeout, which even had Natalia Bryant locked in watching, and his Game 3 World Series appearance with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th inning vs. the Toronto Blue Jays where he got out of the jam in a game the Dodgers would win in 18. His wife went viral for her mix of emotions watching it happen.
And he got to experience one last shirtless victory celebration and a parade around LA where he gave the final team speech to a packed Dodger Stadium.
From there it was time to party some more as Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna Betts hosted a party at their home and opened the dance floor.
First, Freddie Freeman went viral for hitting “the worm” dance.
But it was the 37-year-old Kershaw who appeared to be having the most fun. Look at him during swag surfing with the rest:
And then going off to Soulja Boy:
Enjoy yourself, Clayton. You’ll have plenty of time to practice his dance moves now that your baseball career is over.
