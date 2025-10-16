Dodgers victim upset Brewers fan Shannon Kobylarczyk fired after viral exchange
Shannon Kobylarczyk's unfortunate two words has cost her everything.
During Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field, more commonly known as Miller Park, a visiting Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, who drove up from Chicago while in town for work, was talking a little smack to home fans after Kike Hernández scored on an RBI single from the ice-cold Shohei Ohtani to go up, 4-1 in the seventh inning.
That's when it led to an ugly exchange between Fosado and Kobylarczyk, who eventually said, "Call ICE."
Everyone knows what happened from there.
The clip went viral, Kobylarczyk was identified, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed yesterday, Oct. 15, the "Brewers Karen" was no longer with her employer, Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based staffing company. Sadly, Kobylarczyk also resigned from the board of directors from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.
Fosado, a U.S. citizen and Navy veteran of self-described Mexican heritage, believes the exchange should have not led to such drastic measures.
"I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired," Fosado said. "I feel bad for her. We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody."
In the moment, Kobylarczyk summoned stadium security, and Fosado was kicked out of the game. Unfortunately for Kobylarczyk, social media quickly identified her as is usually the case when a clip like that goes viral.
"I had a great experience and everybody was really friendly and welcoming," Fosado continued. "So I don't take that one incident and label the whole entire day bad."
Unfortunately Kobylarczyk can't say the same thing. For her, it was a horrible day.
