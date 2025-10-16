The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers victim upset Brewers fan Shannon Kobylarczyk fired after viral exchange

An ugly viral incident between a Dodgers fan and Kobylarczyk got her fired, and the victim, Ricardo Fosado, believes that's going too far.

Matthew Graham

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers fans react against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.
Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers fans react against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Shannon Kobylarczyk's unfortunate two words has cost her everything.

During Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field, more commonly known as Miller Park, a visiting Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, who drove up from Chicago while in town for work, was talking a little smack to home fans after Kike Hernández scored on an RBI single from the ice-cold Shohei Ohtani to go up, 4-1 in the seventh inning.

Kike Hernández
May 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Kike Hernandez (8) slides into third base during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That's when it led to an ugly exchange between Fosado and Kobylarczyk, who eventually said, "Call ICE."

Everyone knows what happened from there.

The clip went viral, Kobylarczyk was identified, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed yesterday, Oct. 15, the "Brewers Karen" was no longer with her employer, Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based staffing company. Sadly, Kobylarczyk also resigned from the board of directors from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Fosado, a U.S. citizen and Navy veteran of self-described Mexican heritage, believes the exchange should have not led to such drastic measures.

"I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired," Fosado said. "I feel bad for her. We cannot be judged on one mistake, and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody."

In the moment, Kobylarczyk summoned stadium security, and Fosado was kicked out of the game. Unfortunately for Kobylarczyk, social media quickly identified her as is usually the case when a clip like that goes viral.

"I had a great experience and everybody was really friendly and welcoming," Fosado continued. "So I don't take that one incident and label the whole entire day bad."

Unfortunately Kobylarczyk can't say the same thing. For her, it was a horrible day.

Milwaukee Brewers
Fans vie a ball tossed into the stands by Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio between innings of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

