Drake bets $300k on his home country in the Copa América semifinal
Look out Canada. It looks like your hometown hero made a risky investment. Today (July 9), the “Family Matters” rapper took to his Instagram story to reveal he made a bet on his home country against Argentina in tonight’s Copa América semifinal.
Using popular betting app Stake, Drake placed a $300,000 bet on Canada. At 9.60 odds, Drake will earn a $2.88 million payout if Canada wins.
But, as Drake said in his story, “This could get Messi.”
Like recent rap battles with a certain peer of his, Drake doesn’t have the best track record for sports, bets, and fandom. Historically, when he’s made bets on specific teams or even done something so simple, like wearing a team’s jersey, the teams often did not see a victorious fate.
This phenomenon has been nicknamed the “Drake curse.”
One of the earliest examples of the “Drake curse” dates back to 2018, when Conor McGregor lost his fight in a fourth-round submission to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, after sharing a picture with Drake in 2018. In more recent memory, Drake placed $500,000 bets last month on the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Mavericks for their victories in the Stanley Cup and NBA Finals, respectively. Drake would later lose $1 million.
But earlier the year, the Kansas City Chiefs managed to evade the “Drake curse” after he placed a bet on their victory at Super Bowl LVIII.
So at this point, our guess is as good as Drake’s.
Fans can tune into the Copa América semifinal tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox in English and Univision in Spanish.
