Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael slays perfect Pats furry fit with playoff seed set

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are the No. 2 seed in the AFC after finishing the season 14-3. The quarterback also has eyes on the Most Valuable Player award as well. His wife Ann Michael was also in MVP form on Sunday with her game-day fit.

The second-year QB Maye finished the day 191 yards and a touchdown in a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for New England, the Denver Broncos won as well to secure the No. 1 seed.

Maye and his teammates celebrated another win on Sunday. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Still, it’s been an amazing season for Maye and the Pats and they’ll host a game next week in the Wild Card round against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Drake has been a hit on the field, so has his wife Ann Michael off of it. Her baking TikTok videos have been so popular that she’s even had her comments section inundated by fans. She even made some yummy-looking Patriots-themed cookies before a big game.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills earlier this season. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Her fit game has been talked about too like her stunning head-to-toe New England blue look, and her all-red Patriots stunner. For the AFC East clincher last week, she crushed the perfect winter getup.

On Sunday in frigid New England, she busted out the winter look again, but this time with a sweet white fur coat and Pats hat.

Now that’s an MVF: Most Valuable Fit.

Drake has the Patriots looking like Tom Brady is behind center again. He’ll look to bring a Lombardi Trophy back for the first time since 2019.

His wife will be cheering him on next weekend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

