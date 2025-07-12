Draymond Green gets rowdy with LeBron James at Bad Bunny concert amid Lakers drama
Who would have thought after Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals when Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punched then Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in the groin that the two would be good friends off the court today?
Green, 35, and LeBron, 40, had many battles in the four times they met in the NBA Finals over the years with the Warriors winning three of them, but the record 73-win Golden State team blew a 3-1 series lead to LeBron and Cleveland after the punch heard around the world.
They both are four-time NBA champions and Nike athletes. Green speaks highly of James, even calling him a “big brother.”
While James is dealing with drama back home with the Los Angeles Lakers in what is becoming a messy situation and could he be heading for an NBA divorce, he was spotted dancing his behind off at Bad Bunny’s concert in Puerto Rico on Friday night. Now, video of Green right there by his side getting rowdy has also surfaced.
Could LeBron, who has gushed over Stephen Curry in the past and was his teammate in the 2024 Summer Olympics where Team USA won gold, actually team up with Green and the Warriors in the future?
Whether or not they are friends on the court, they clearly are enjoying each other’s friendship off of it.
