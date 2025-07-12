LeBron James gets down with dance moves at Bad Bunny concert amid Lakers drama
LeBron wasn’t at son Bronny James’ big Los Angeles Lakers Summer League game vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday while his daughter and wife were. He surfaced on Friday dancing like crazy and living his best life at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico.
While all that was going on, back home in LA the Lakers drama with the 40-year-old superstar is heating up.
There’s reports there was a strategy dinner with Luka Doncic after the season about building the team around 26-year-old All-Star and didn’t include James, who has been the centerpiece of the team the last seven years. Furthermore, Doncic was reportedly informed about the team’s sale to new ownership and James wasn’t. Now, rumors are flowing that LeBron could be traded at some point — his recent hat on a golf trip to Ohio only further fueled that.
RELATED: Bronny James turns heads before Cooper Flagg showdown with expensive backpack
Furthermore, James exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-2026 season which could be a telling sign he’s unhappy as he didn’t leave much room for the team to build for next season.
The four-time NBA champion didn’t let the noise back home dampen his night as he ways living it up at the concert. Check out his dance moves.
RELATED: LeBron James debuts baller signature watch in Lakers colors with only 150 made
However it plays out with the Lakers, LeBron delivered the team a championship in 2020 and will forever be loved in the city.
For now, he can continue living his best life before heading back to LA.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’