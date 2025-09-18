The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry scolds rapper Killer Mike for bad-mouthing wife Ayesha

The Golden State Warriors legend usually stays away from social media drama, but when Killer Mike disrespected his wife, Steph had to intervene.

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha have made it clear that they're madly in love with each other.

It's been a summer full of fun adventures for Mrs. Curry, including an epic girls trip to Europe and recently co-hosting "Jenna and Friends" in New York City with Jenna Bush Hager after she and the Golden State Warriors icon caught the US Open men's singles final.

The mother of their four children (Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Caius, aka baby Cai, 1) commemorated the NYC good times in an Instagram post, writing, "Mom and dad and NYC," where the happy couple showed off their smitten relationship.

This is coming off the heels of an ugly post about Mrs. Curry on Instagram, which wouldn't have gotten noticed until rapper Killer Mike commented on it, writing, "My [inappropriate expletive] Said She Wanna Go Be Glo!!! Man Steph Doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God bless him."

The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP wasn't having it, clapping back, "naaaaa not you Mike. I'm cool stating [sic] and letting these other clowns have they're [sic] moment... you're better than that... Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here," culminating the IG retort with a peace sign.

Much like Steph does on the court, he usually lets his game do the talking. But sometimes you have to say a little, "Night, night," to get the point across.

