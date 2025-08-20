Draymond Green might irk Warriors fans with LeBron James summer hang
The offseason of LeBron James keeps gettin crazier and crazier. For a second time, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was seen hanging out with his on-court nemesis Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.
The 40-year-old James and the Lakers had a disappointing finish to the season being bounced in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since then, LeBron has been doing him with golf days like his hang with son and teammate Bronny James on the golf course, and hugging Tom Brady on a yacht for a new sports venture, and taking a vacation with wife Savannah James where they dissed rapper Drake some more. He even took Savannah’s pilates class in matching fits.
He also was spotted dancing like crazy at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico where he was also seen getting rowdy with Green.
Now, he got together with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love and Green again for some summer fun. King James wrote on Instagram, “Great people always = Great Times & Vibes no matter where you are! A weekend was had! Until next time 👈👑”
Green of course will forever be infamous for his Game 4 groin punch of LeBron in the 2016 NBA Finals that led to a Game 5 suspension and the downfall of the 73-win Warriors team that was the first in history to blow a 3-1 lead on the big stage.
Warriors fans may not love it, but LeBron and Dray are actually friends off the court and have a mutual respect for each other. Their latest photos together prove it.
