Draymond Green might irk Warriors fans with LeBron James summer hang

The two NBA stars have quite the history on the court, but show they are actually friends off of it.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right) after the game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The offseason of LeBron James keeps gettin crazier and crazier. For a second time, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was seen hanging out with his on-court nemesis Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

The 40-year-old James and the Lakers had a disappointing finish to the season being bounced in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Since then, LeBron has been doing him with golf days like his hang with son and teammate Bronny James on the golf course, and hugging Tom Brady on a yacht for a new sports venture, and taking a vacation with wife Savannah James where they dissed rapper Drake some more. He even took Savannah’s pilates class in matching fits.

LeBron James
LeBron has been getting after it as well this offseason. / LeBron James/Instagram

He also was spotted dancing like crazy at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico where he was also seen getting rowdy with Green.

Now, he got together with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love and Green again for some summer fun. King James wrote on Instagram, “Great people always = Great Times & Vibes no matter where you are! A weekend was had! Until next time 👈👑”

Green of course will forever be infamous for his Game 4 groin punch of LeBron in the 2016 NBA Finals that led to a Game 5 suspension and the downfall of the 73-win Warriors team that was the first in history to blow a 3-1 lead on the big stage.

Warriors fans may not love it, but LeBron and Dray are actually friends off the court and have a mutual respect for each other. Their latest photos together prove it.

LeBron and Draymon
LeBron and Draymond are fierce competitors on the court. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

