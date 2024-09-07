‘DWTS' Rylee Arnold struggles like normal humans on pommel horse (VIDEO)
Rylee Arnold is in elite shape as a professional dancer. She’s got some serious moves to go with it.
Arnold, 19, is the sister of "DWTS" pro and Mirror Ball champ Lindsay Arnold. In 2018, Rylee was runner up for the “Dancing with the Stars Junior” competition.
Now, her partner on Season 33 is none other than “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik. The Olympian went viral in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris with his Clark Kent look and a bronze medal routine for Team USA.
As any good partner does, they give each other tips on how to perform their best. This time, it was Nedoroscik giving Arnold the advice on the pommel horse. Look how hard it is even for someone in as good of shape as Arnold.
Still a good try. The dancing partners look like they are having a good time. Arnold just posted a bunch of photos that show just that.
Let’s see how that chemistry translates to the dance floor when “DWTS” airs September 17.
