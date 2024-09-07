The Athlete Lifestyle logo

‘DWTS' Rylee Arnold struggles like normal humans on pommel horse (VIDEO)

The professional dancer gets a lesson from her ‘DWTS’ partner, “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik.

Matt Ryan

Rylee Arnold walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Rylee Arnold walks the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, May 16, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rylee Arnold is in elite shape as a professional dancer. She’s got some serious moves to go with it.

RELATED: Noah Lyles flaunts insane physique as NYFW runway model (PHOTOS)

Arnold, 19, is the sister of "DWTS" pro and Mirror Ball champ Lindsay Arnold. In 2018, Rylee was runner up for the “Dancing with the Stars Junior” competition. 

Now, her partner on Season 33 is none other than “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik. The Olympian went viral in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris with his Clark Kent look and a bronze medal routine for Team USA.

As any good partner does, they give each other tips on how to perform their best. This time, it was Nedoroscik giving Arnold the advice on the pommel horse. Look how hard it is even for someone in as good of shape as Arnold.

RELATED: Steph Curry addresses French nickname, having to ‘like’ LeBron James (VIDEOS)

Still a good try. The dancing partners look like they are having a good time. Arnold just posted a bunch of photos that show just that.

Let’s see how that chemistry translates to the dance floor when “DWTS” airs September 17.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Taylor Swift diss?: Brittany Mahomes location during Chiefs game finally revealed

Speaking of: Taylor Swift stuns in knee-high boots, sheer blouse on NYC date night

Unfortunately: Travis Kelce’s fashion disaster next to Taylor Swift’s stunning look

Ahhh: Gabby Thomas’ heartfelt message to Woodhalls after Hunter’s emotional gold

Game, set, match: WAG Morgan Riddle slays in ‘Clueless’ look for Fritz’s big win

Published
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/News