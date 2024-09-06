Steph Curry addresses French nickname, having to ‘like’ LeBron James (VIDEOS)
Stephen Curry’s amazing summer continues. Fresh off his heroic performance in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, a $62.6 million extension, and some much needed relaxation with wife Ayesha that produced adorable photos, the Golden State Warriors All-Star stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.
There were a variety of topics Curry and Colbert discussed, but a couple stood out. Colbert wanted to know what the guard thought about French announcers calling him “The Devil” during the gold medal game vs. France.
Curry thought it was “hilarious” but “will not be adopting the nickname.”
Another clip that stood out was him talking about his relationship with Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James. The two stars had four epic battles in the NBA Finals, with Curry’s Warriors winning three of them over James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. James, however, did prevent the 73-9 Warriors from completing the best season ever when his Cavs stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit and won a Game 7 for the ages. With all that history, Curry admitted he had to get used to “liking” James as USA teammates.
“I still have to get used to liking the guy,” Curry said. Great stuff. Will the two ever team up again? It remains to be seen. For now, just enjoy Curry’s greatness on and off the court.
