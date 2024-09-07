Noah Lyles flaunts insane physique as NYFW runway model (PHOTOS)
Noah Lyles has been staying in the news since becoming the world’s fastest man with his stunning gold medal in the 100-meter sprint in Paris.
While he’s done competing the rest of the year due to the effects of the COVID-19 he came down with before running in the Olympics (and still got a bronze in the 200-meter sprint), he’s still been getting challenged to races by Miami Dolphins star Tyreke Hill.
Now, feeling well, the track star took to the runway for New York Fashion Week and showed exactly why he’s a world class athlete. Just look at that physique!
While Lyles wasn’t the only athlete at NYFW, he certainly delivered a gold-medal look.
