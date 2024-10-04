Angel Reese calls out haters who call her a rebound merchant
WNBA superstar Angel Reese had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history. The Chicago Sky forward was named to the All-WNBA Rookie Team and received a vote for Rookie of the Year.
Despite her incredible success on the court, Reese faced an enormous amount of criticism online for her skills and playing style.
During her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, she sat down with NBA legend Dwyane Wade to discuss a variety of topics including her unrivaled rebounding ability.
Reese fired back at critics who have taken shots at her game, calling her a rebound merchant and claiming she "stat pads" to get her double-doubles.
"When I came into the league I just wanted to be able to grow," she told D-Wade. "And luckily I was really really good at one specific thing, which was rebounding. And I knew I had to tighten up on my offense — and [that’s] what I’m going to do in the offseason.
"But so many people critique me because I was a great rebounder. And sometimes, like, why don’t y’all box me out? How come y’all don’t box me out?"
Bingo.
People love to criticize Reese for "getting her own rebounds," but there are nine other players on the court. Why don't they prevent her from getting the rebounds?
At the end of the day, Reese can hold her head high.
Despite her season being cut short by a wrist injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Say what you want, but the Chi-Town Barbie is here to stay.
