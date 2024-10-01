Angel Reese gets Sheryl Swoopes villain advice vs. haters

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

While the Chicago Sky forward may be on a break from the court, haters haven't dialed back the vitriol.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena.

Angel Reese is offering a simple message for those who have doubted her,  and is doing so through her favorite form of expression -- fashion.

Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and forward Michaela Onyenwere (12) defend against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half at Wintrust Arena.

While her rookie season was abruptly cut short following a wrist injury that occurred right before the end of the regular WNBA season, Reese hasn’t taken a break from serving memorable looks.

Angel Reese's signature shirt from her Reebook collection contains some solid advice.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Reese is seen wearing a shirt from her Reebok collection. The shirt offers sound advice, saying “When they sleep on you, tuck them in.”

One would think that while Reese has been away, the haters would’ve dialed back the vitriol. But in an episode of the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, she revealed that barrage of BS has remained constant. But fortunately, she doesn’t believe any of the negativity that comes her way.

“If they weren’t talking about you, then you should worry,” said her podcast guest and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes in the episode, which dropped on Thursday, Sept. 26. Swoopes also insisted that the Chicago Sky forward not believe gossip about her.

“I don’t,” Reese said. “I laugh at it.”

Reese is good at several things, and taking her own advice — as printed on her shirt — is one of them.

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

