Angel Reese gets Sheryl Swoopes villain advice vs. haters
Angel Reese is offering a simple message for those who have doubted her, and is doing so through her favorite form of expression -- fashion.
While her rookie season was abruptly cut short following a wrist injury that occurred right before the end of the regular WNBA season, Reese hasn’t taken a break from serving memorable looks.
In a photo shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Reese is seen wearing a shirt from her Reebok collection. The shirt offers sound advice, saying “When they sleep on you, tuck them in.”
One would think that while Reese has been away, the haters would’ve dialed back the vitriol. But in an episode of the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, she revealed that barrage of BS has remained constant. But fortunately, she doesn’t believe any of the negativity that comes her way.
“If they weren’t talking about you, then you should worry,” said her podcast guest and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes in the episode, which dropped on Thursday, Sept. 26. Swoopes also insisted that the Chicago Sky forward not believe gossip about her.
“I don’t,” Reese said. “I laugh at it.”
Reese is good at several things, and taking her own advice — as printed on her shirt — is one of them.
