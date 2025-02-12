Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom fires back at Swifties for Travis Kelce jab reaction
While Philadelphia Eagles fans are still celebrating the team's dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX over the weekend, Swifties are in their feelings.
Taylor Swift fans are going through it after watching her beau Travis Kelce and the Chiefs get run out of the Caesars Superdome in what may have been the final game of his NFL career.
The Swifties were even more in their feelings after Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson took a jab at Kelce for breaking up with his ex, Kayla Nicole, for Swift.
Once Gardner-Johnson fired off his shot at Kelce, the Swifties began attacking his mom, Delatron Johnson, and her Florida restaurant, The Kings Grill.
The restaurant was bombarded by negative reviews by the obsessed fans, but it was Johnson who got the last laugh.
"I have friends who were sending me the screenshots," Delatron told TMZ. "They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.’
She added, "Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed.
"There is really no backlash because we are in the process of selling Kings Grill anyways. It didn’t affect us one way or another.”
All of that time and energy wasted to fire off rage over some harmless trash talk, but what else do Swifties have to do? The Eras Tour is over and the Chiefs season is over, so it's time to find a new obsession.
