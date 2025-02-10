CJ Gardner-Johnson crushes Travis Kelce with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shade
CJ Gardner-Johnson is known to be a world-class NFL trash talker.
The Philadelphia Eagles safety was ejected from a game in the regular season against the Washington Commanders for his language, not to mention he epically trashed the Philly fan-base after going to the Detroit Lions, only to return to their good graces a season later. (He then ripped the Lions this week.)
So after being part of a defensive unit that completely shut down tight end Travis Kelce, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs vaunted offense in a blowout Super Bowl LIX victory, 40-22, with only garbage-time points in the fourth quarter, the 27 year old got personal with Taylor Swift boyfriend's personal life the morning after.
On his Instagram Stories, the former New Orleans Saint, where this year's Super Bowl was held in the Big Easy, captioned a post, "Should've Stayed w that thick s****."
Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was slaying all week with her fabulous fits working on the media side of the house, even trolling him a bit by rooting for the Eagles. His current girlfriend, global icon Taylor Swift, 35, of course needs no introduction and was barely a part of the FOX Sports broadcast.
And CJGJ made it explicitly clear what he was insinuating with his follow-up post.
Is it trashy, not classy, to come after Kelce and Swift? Probably. So it's unclear, as of this posting, if there was something said during the game that CJGJ felt compelled to get personal.
Regardless, it's certainly going to grab headlines. And it has been his smack-talking attitude that has been a huge part of the Eagles defense's unbelievable turnaround with the Lombardi Trophy to prove it.
