Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson doubles down on Taylor Swift trolling in NSFW parade fit
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is an absolutely menace. The Philadelphia Eagles star defensive back has fully embraced the villain role after trolling Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX.
The Eagles defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs offense in check throughout the game and Gardner-Johnson roasted Kelce after the game on social media with a shot at Taylor Swift.
That trash talk crossed the line for some fans after taking aim at Taylor Swift, which led to her rabid Swifties to attack Gardner-Johnson's mother's business with negative reviews -- even though she got the last laugh because the restaurant is closed.
Now, Swifties have another reason to be upset.
Gardner-Johnson continued his trolling, this time directly going after Taylor Swift's fan base with a message on his sweatshirt during the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade in Philly on Valentine's Day.
He proudly broadcast the NSFW message across his chest which read, "Swifties can LIX my balls."
Game. Set. Match.
Was it a little bit overboard? Absolutely. Will Gardner-Johnson apologize? Absolutely not.
And who knows what else will happen as the Super Bowl parade continues.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
