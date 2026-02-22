Eileen Gu’s Emotional Message to Late Grandma After Olympic Gold Wins Hearts

Regardless of how sports fans feel about freestyle skier Eileen Gu's decision to represent China instead of the USA at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, these fans can't deny Gu's greatness on the snow.

On February 22, Gu won her third Olympic gold medal in the women's ski halfpipe event. This marked the second consecutive Olympics that she has won gold in this event, and it was record-breaking because no woman skier had won three Olympic golds before her.

Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Gu was already the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history (men's or women's) before this event, and she has now added a sixth medal to her Olympic tally.

However, Sunday was bittersweet for Gu, as she received saddening news in the wake of her medal win.

Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After winning gold, Gu was informed that her grandmother, Guozhen Feng, had died.

Gu was quoted as saying of her grandmother, "She was a steamship. This woman commanded life, and she grabbed it by the reins, and she made it into what she wanted it to be," in an article from ESPN.

Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Eileen Gu Shares Powerful Message to Late Grandma After Olympic Gold

Gu quickly took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her grandmother after winning gold on February 22.

Her post showed multiple photos of her grandmother and her together, and it was captioned, "Because I promised her I would be brave like her 🤍🕊️我爱你奶奶💌".

It's unclear whether Gu will return for the 2030 Winter Olympics. But given that she's still just 22 years old, it would make sense for her to try for more medals in the French Alps in four years.

