Erin Andrews' son, 19 months, and Justin Bieber look like twins at NHL event
While Erin Andrews' future remains in limbo, as her three-year contract with Fox Sports expired after the 2024-25 NFL season concluded, she didn't hesitate to be a part of the Skate For LA Strong event at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23.
Andrews and her husband, former hockey player Jarret Stoll, attended the charity event that benefitted recovery efforts stemming from the devastating wildfires in Southern California. Andrews and Stoll brought their son, Mack, 19 months, to the star-studded event on Sunday night.
The 46-year-old sports broadcaster and Stoll, who won two Stanley Cup championships during his tenure with the Los Angeles Kings, tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed Mack via surrogate on June 28, 2023.
Celebrities participating in the four-team exhibition tournament included Steve Carrell, Danny DeVito, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Justin Bieber.
Bieber, who welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues, with his wife, Hailey Bieber, shared a special moment with Andrews' son at the charity event. The "Calm Down" podcast co-host couldn't help but gush over how the 30-year-old pop star and Mack appeared to be "separated at birth" with their matching blonde hair and Kings jerseys.
In a second post, the 46-year-old called the "Sorry" singer and her son "besties." Andrews' sister, Kendra Andrews commented, "I can't even this is sooo sweet..."
That's not the only celebrity Mack got to hang out with on Sunday night. Andrews shared a snapshot of her son posing with NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier. She captioned the post with the six-time Stanley Cup champion, "Mack met royalty tonight."
