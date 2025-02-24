Justin Bieber, Jeremy Roenick Ham Up On-Ice Tussle During Charity Hockey Match
Hollywood's biggest stars joined forces with NHL legends on Sunday night in Skate for L.A. Strong, a charity hockey event benefitting Los Angeles wildfire relief.
Celebrities, NHL alumni, and L.A. first responders comprised the tournament's four star-studded teams, each of which was coached by two other big-name stars. Among those in attendance were Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell, who were the coaches of Team Black, as well as Justin Bieber and Steve Carrell, who were participating in the on-ice events.
Although it was a charity event, it looked like tensions were still (playfully) high, as evidenced by Team Black's Justin Bieber and Team Red's Jeremy Roenick jokingly getting into it on the ice during the second period of their match-up.
Watch that below:
Afterward, a smiling Bieber took the opportunity to get the crowd motivated, and the crowd happily obliged. These were two vets going at it. Roenick of course, is an NHL Hall of Famer, while Bieber played the sport growing up—what more would spectators want to see?
Per another angle of the cheeky altercation, Bieber skates right up to Roenick (who is minding his own business), throws down his gloves and begins throwing fake punches. Roenick goes right along with it, and even the refs start smiling.
A fun little interlude to a worthwhile event.