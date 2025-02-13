The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL reporter Erin Andrews has cursing rant defending booed Taylor Swift

The FOX Sports personality did not mince words with how she felt about the global icon getting jeered at the Super Bowl.

Matthew Graham

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Erin Andrews must be a Swiftie.

The Fox Sports sideline reporter and personality was there to witness the Taylor Swift boo seen (and heard) around the world during Super Bowl LIX where both Kendrick Lamar and the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed their competition.

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews/Instagram

"I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f***king gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews said. "Get out of here... I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium - the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on the stage rocking the world."

There is some history of why the most famous person in the world, although Kendrick Lamar certainly also made waves to be a new household name, was jeered by Birds. Originally from the Philly suburb Reading, Penn. and being a self-proclaimed Eagles fan changed allegiances, understandably, to the Kansas City Chiefs for boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Charles Woodson and Erin Andrews
Charles Woodson and Erin Andrews / Erin Andrews/Isntagram

Andrews, also a hugely successful designer now with her WEAR by Erin Andrews line of NFL fashion, rightly defends the multi-generational performer who has the most No. 1 hits of all-time by a female artist with twelve.

With Eagles fans celebrating their second Super Bowl championship, there shouldn't be anymore "Bad Blood."

Taylor Swift
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

