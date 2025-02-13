NFL reporter Erin Andrews has cursing rant defending booed Taylor Swift
Erin Andrews must be a Swiftie.
The Fox Sports sideline reporter and personality was there to witness the Taylor Swift boo seen (and heard) around the world during Super Bowl LIX where both Kendrick Lamar and the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed their competition.
"I feel bad for the most famous, amazing woman in the world who f***king gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews said. "Get out of here... I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium - the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on the stage rocking the world."
There is some history of why the most famous person in the world, although Kendrick Lamar certainly also made waves to be a new household name, was jeered by Birds. Originally from the Philly suburb Reading, Penn. and being a self-proclaimed Eagles fan changed allegiances, understandably, to the Kansas City Chiefs for boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Andrews, also a hugely successful designer now with her WEAR by Erin Andrews line of NFL fashion, rightly defends the multi-generational performer who has the most No. 1 hits of all-time by a female artist with twelve.
With Eagles fans celebrating their second Super Bowl championship, there shouldn't be anymore "Bad Blood."
