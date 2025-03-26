MLB Ballpark Rankings for the 2025 Season

Opening Day for the 2025 MLB season is one day away. All 30 ballparks will soon not just showcase each team’s newly assembled roster, but also the freshly mowed grass and recently manicured dirt that makes up each franchise’s home.

Ranking stadiums in any sport is fun, but there's just something extra special about MLB ballparks. Each park is renowned for its own unique environments, traditions and features—for better or worse.

This year, there are a couple of new ballparks being temporarily used and a few new names to note. The Tampa Bay Rays are playing at the New York Yankees' spring training facility as Tropicana Field undergoes repairs in the wake of Hurricane Milton, and the Athletics are spending the next few years at West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park while they await shovels to hit the dirt in Las Vegas. Elsewhere, the Chicago White Sox' Guaranteed Rate Field is now just Rate Field, and the Houston Astros changed corporate partners, going from Minute Maid Park to Daikin Park.

With a few unorthodox changes around the league, this felt like a good time for Sports Illustrated to take stock of each ballpark. We surveyed eight of our editors and writers who have been lucky enough to attend games at a wealth of stadiums and had them rank each park based on the overall experience of attending a game there. The result is SI’s consensus ballpark rankings heading into the 2025 campaign:

30. George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa Bay Rays)

High ranking: 29 | Low ranking: 30



Following significant damage to the roof of Tropicana Field during last October’s Hurricane Milton, the Rays will play their home games at Tampa’s George M. Steinbrenner Field in 2025. The stadium, named for New York’s former owner, typically serves as the Yankees' spring training facility and the home of their Single A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. Though the Rays intend to inhabit the park for only one season, the team also recently abandoned a proposal to construct a new stadium in Tampa’s Gas Plant neighborhood. With plans to renovate the Trop still uncertain, perhaps they’ll be extending their lease here in the future, though a stadium that can only contain 11,026 fans is far from an ideal solution. — Mike Kadlick

29. Sutter Health Park (Athletics)

High ranking: 29 | Low ranking: 30



After decades of taking jabs about a Rally Possum and sewage problems, the Athletics left Oakland for a new home in lovely Las Vegas … er, West Sacramento. That’s right—somehow, the A’s have found a way to downgrade stadiums, going from 46,765-capacity Oakland Coliseum to a minor league facility in Sutter Health Park (14,014 capacity). Say what you want about foggy, chilly nights in Oakland, players, visitors and fans alike are going to be missing it come August, when temperatures average 93 degrees in Sacramento. And how long do fans have to wait until they can wear green and gold in a shiny new Las Vegas stadium? Only oft-criticized and maligned team owner John Fisher knows the answer to that. — Melissa Geisler

28. Rate Field (Chicago White Sox)

High ranking: 23 | Low ranking: 30



Rate Field replaced the closeness and intimacy of Comiskey Park with size and commerce. Advertisements, some comically large, adorn every corner of the stadium and take away from subtle attempts to honor the past, like statues and pinwheels in the outfield. While not an aberration from the typical 21st-century stadium, Rate Field lacks the charm needed to create a true environment, and the on-field product has long lacked the zing to manufacture buzz to make up for it. With the Sox seemingly exploring the possibility of a new stadium in the city, the organization should try hard to get it right and become a true summer destination. — Josh Wilson

27. LoanDepot Park (Miami Marlins)

High ranking: 16 | Low ranking: 28



It gets a bad rap, mostly because on average the place is 64% empty. If you saw World Baseball Classic games there, you saw a vibrant, visually interesting place. It’s time to bring back the Red Grooms home run sculpture. Love it or hate it, loanDepot Park should lean into loud colors and a South Beach festive vibe, not away from it. — Tom Verducci

26. Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers)

High ranking: 22 | Low ranking: 28



Globe Life Field saw more action in its first four years of existence—hosting two World Series, one of which occurred during a global pandemic and the other which saw the home team's first championship in franchise history—than most stadiums see in their lifetimes. Unlike its similarly named predecessor, Globe Life Park, this ballpark mercifully has a retractable roof and air conditioning. But what the building adds in comfort and minimized risk of heat stroke, it lacks in character and really any points for creativity. — Nick Selbe

25. Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks)

High ranking: 17 | Low ranking: 28



The NL West is loaded in beautiful, top-of-the-line ballparks in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Denver. And then ... there's Chase Field. Look, a roof is obviously necessary in Phoenix—nobody wants to watch a baseball game in 120°F August heat. But when the roof is closed, Chase Field can't escape the look and feel of a 1990s domed stadium—which, well, it is. Good news, though: The ballpark underwent roof repairs in the offseason and has regained the ability to open or close during games. That means no more rainouts in Phoenix. — Tom Dierberger

24. Rogers Centre (Toronto Blue Jays)

High ranking: 15 | Low ranking: 28



Rogers Centre opened in 1989, but if you haven’t been in the last few years, it’s time to get back for another look. The Blue Jays recently renovated major parts of the stadium, making it feel much more like a ballpark built for summer days than a stadium that just happens to have a diamond inside of it. The Jays made improvements for both the stadium experience and the game day viewing, adding a few social spots in the newly named "Outfield District" and also reconfiguring some seats to better position their view of the field of play. Oh, also, you can see the game from hotel rooms inside the stadium here, if that’s your kind of thing. — Josh Wilson

23. Angel Stadium (Los Angeles Angels)

High ranking: 18 | Low ranking: 25



Sometimes, all it takes for a ballpark to separate itself from the pack is a good location. Unfortunately for the Anaheim faithful, Angel Stadium is one of the worst ballparks in terms of the atmosphere surrounding the park. Located about four miles away from Disneyland, Angel Stadium is surrounded by nothing but highways, apartment complexes and parking lots. The fountain in center field and the giant Angels helmet upon entering the stadium are fun, but other than that, there's not much character in the park that is home to a roster without much, well, character in the post-Shohei Ohtani days. — Tom Dierberger

22. Nationals Park (Washington Nationals)

High ranking: 11 | Low ranking: 26



Nationals Park, which was built off South Capitol Street in Southeast D.C., reinvigorated the rundown area when it opened in 2008. It sits right off the Anacostia River, providing a much-needed breeze on hot summer nights in D.C. The stadium itself features an open-concept concourse, allowing fans the opportunity to grab their concessions while still being able to be in view of the action. There is plenty of open standing room around the stadium, and the "Red Porch" bar in centerfield makes for a great place to grab a beverage and watch the action. — Mike McDaniel

21. Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds)

High ranking: 8 | Low ranking: 27



A mix of modern and retro style, GABP is a passable effort at capturing a classic stadium feel but also isn’t quite as distinct as some of its peers from the early 2000s. The most impressive part may be the team’s Hall of Fame, which covers two stories and 15,000 square feet along the first base line and is said to include 4,256 baseballs—one for every hit collected by Pete Rose. The views of the Ohio River from the upper deck are nice, as are the ones offered by the gap in the stands down the third base line, but frankly aren’t as scenic as MLB’s other waterfront stadiums. — Will Laws

20. Progressive Field (Cleveland Guardians)

High ranking: 11 | Low ranking: 22



Progressive Field is coming to the conclusion of a $200 million stadium renovation that began in 2022. The ballpark, which opened in 1994, features new offices for the front office, an updated clubhouse area for the players, an open-air Cleveland Beer Hall food and beverage area in the 400s section of the ballpark and a revamped open-air upper deck. The stadium itself was one of the best in baseball when it opened in the mid-90s, and has remained one of the more underrated stadiums in baseball, even without the renovations. It's a great place to take in a game with a very passionate fan base. — Mike McDaniel

19. Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals)

High ranking: 12 | Low ranking: 22



The fountains never get old. Kauffman is a reliable old friend. Nothing crazy. Just a comfortable, pleasant place to watch baseball. The one element it most lacks is what the top six ballparks on this list all have: intimacy. The best baseball parks create a welcoming, cozy vibe. You’ve got to be more park-like and less stadium to be an elite baseball venue. Even the original Yankee Stadium, as massive as it was, had it because the pillars pulled the upper levels close to the field. Kauffman’s design makes such coziness almost impossible. Coors Field is the only ballpark with more square footage of field (121,429). — Tom Verducci

18. Daikin Park (Houston Astros)

High ranking: 7 | Low ranking: 25



While taking quite the dip in aura since the 2017 removal of Tal’s Hill and the 2025 naming rights switch from Minute Maid Park to Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros remains iconic. The stadium’s main entrance is built on what was once the city’s Union Station—a major hub for train/rail transportation—and as such features a railway as an homage. If you’re in attendance for a game at Daikin, you’ll see a train move along the rail whenever the home team takes the field during the first inning, when an Astros player hits a home run and when Houston win a game. — Mike Kadlick

17. Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees)

High ranking: 7 | Low ranking: 24



While it doesn't have the "crowd on top of you" feel of the old Yankee Stadium, the new Yankee Stadium, which opened in April 2009, features a museum inside Gate 6, Monument Park in center field featuring the retired numbers of every Yankee to wear the uniform, and the frieze-designed roof meant to replicate the design of the old Yankee Stadium. Add in the expanded seating compared to the old ballpark, and the new Yankee Stadium is a modernized version of the old, and a fun place to watch baseball. Even many Red Sox fans would agree. — Mike McDaniel

16. Citi Field (New York Mets)

High ranking: 10 | Low ranking: 19



The Mets’ ballpark has great food options, MLB’s largest video screen, a massive amount of energy when the place is full and cool in-game entertainment. In short, it’s a fun place to watch baseball. The reason it doesn’t finish higher on the list is architectural interest. Other than the rotunda, a sweet nod to Ebbets Field, it lacks the detail and finish of places such as PNC Park and Oriole Park. The bullpens and press box, for example, look like afterthoughts rather than seamless integration. — Tom Verducci

15. American Family Field (Milwaukee Brewers)

High ranking: 3 | Low ranking: 27



After a short-lived risk of the Milwaukee Brewers leaving town, a deal was finalized to keep the team in Milwaukee at American Family Field (still known by many as Miller Park) until 2050. That’s great for Wisconsin, and it’s great for baseball because American Family Field is one of the most underrated places to catch a game. The fact that the roof and some of the outfield walls can be shifted from opened to closed differentiates it from some other hybrid-roof stadiums and gives the Brewers more airflow during warm summer weather. As awesome as some of the park’s features are, like the infamous slide, the midwestern charm that fans bring to the stadium is the real selling point. — Josh Wilson

14. Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals)

High ranking: 4 | Low ranking: 25



In terms of iconic structures visible from a ballpark, it's tough to beat the St. Louis Gateway Arch hovering over the Cardinals' home outfield. It looks even better when the groundskeepers cut an Arch shape into the outfield grass, too. Busch Stadium is a great environment to catch a game even when the Cardinals aren’t up to their usual standards. — Tom Dierberger

13. Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers)

High ranking: 10 | Low ranking: 20



Tasked with living up to the legendary Tiger Stadium, Detroit’s Comerica Park has done that and more since its doors opened in April 2000. Comerica features some unique groundskeeping with the dirt around home plate groomed in the shape of the plate itself, rather than a standard circle. Views of the city’s skyline and a scoreboard that was once the league’s largest make the stadium a memorable environment for both fans and players alike. Unfortunately, Comerica apparently rid itself of the line of dirt from home plate to the mound this year. And what's with the new signage about the scoreboard? — Mike Kadlick

12. Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)

High ranking: 8 | Low ranking: 19



Moving north from downtown Atlanta to the suburbs in Cobb County in 2017 ruffled some feathers due to a decline in accessibility via public transportation, but the Braves’ attendance and game atmosphere has undoubtedly improved as a result. The Battery—the surrounding area of bars, restaurants and shops—is always buzzing on game days and the stadium’s brick-topped right field wall is a solid signature, Southern-flavored feature. — Will Laws

11. T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners)

High ranking: 9 | Low ranking: 17



Seattle is a city known for its rainy climate, so it’s fitting its baseball stadium’s defining attribute is its retractable roof, which even when closed preserves an open-air environment. It also features MLB’s second-largest HD video display scoreboard and the ‘Pen, the popular standing-room only area beyond left field, where fans can stand mere feet from pitchers at eye level as they warm up in the bullpens. — Will Laws

10. Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

High ranking: 7 | Low ranking: 18



The home to one of MLB’s strongest home field advantages also contains some of the best food options you can find in a ballpark thanks to its commitment to Philadelphia’s famous regional cuisine, much of which you can find in Ashburn Alley beyond center field. Fun fact: In 2004, the bullpens were switched in part to protect Phillies pitchers from heckling. — Will Laws

9. Target Field (Minnesota Twins)

High ranking: 5 | Low ranking: 19



Target Field has everything you'd want in a ballpark—a great downtown location, a signature look with the native Minnesota limestone, a giant scoreboard and plenty of room in the concourse for a mid-game stroll. Sure, it can get chilly in those early April or October games, but there was no worse feeling than walking into the gloomy Metrodome air conditioning on a gorgeous summer day. — Tom Dierberger

8. Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers)

High ranking: 4 | Low ranking: 19



No sport does nostalgia better than baseball, and perhaps no ballpark does nostalgia better than Dodger Stadium. Built in 1962, Dodger Stadium has retained its original charm through recent renovations—stepping inside does feel a bit like you're watching a baseball game 50 years ago, in a good way. The vibes at the park, though, are by far the best part. And if you go to a game, be sure to leave some room for a churro sundae. — Tom Dierberger

7. Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

High ranking: 6 | Low ranking: 13



The Rockies might not field a competitive team these days, but they do play in a gorgeous park. Watching the sun set over the Rocky Mountains from the first-base or right-field seats is an experience every baseball fan needs to check off their bucket lists. — Tom Dierberger

6. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)

High ranking: 3 | Low ranking: 10



The ballpark that's credited with changing the way baseball stadiums were designed looks as impressive as it did when it opened 33 years ago. The retro look and feel of the building became the industry's gold standard, instantly imbuing the downtown setting with character lacking in recent constructions of the time. The incorporation of the B&O Warehouse in right field, along with the scenic view of the Baltimore skyline, creates an aesthetically satisfying backdrop. — Nick Selbe

5. Petco Park (San Diego Padres)

High ranking: 1 | Low ranking: 14



Petco Park turns 21 years old in 2025 but still looks brand new. It has always been a pretty ball yard thanks to its location in downtown San Diego right near the water and the Western Metal Supply Co. building hugging the left field corner, but the fan experience has been enhanced tremendously over the past decade. The sight lines are almost perfect and there really isn't a bad seat in the place. Additionally, I feel safe saying its food options are the best in baseball. When the park is filled, it's as loud as any in baseball. It belongs in the top tier in any list of MLB ballparks. — Ryan Phillips

4. Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox)

High ranking: 1 | Low ranking: 19



Dubbed “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark” for a reason, Boston’s Fenway Park is loaded with famous features, including but not limited to the Green Monster, right field’s “Lone Red Seat” marking a Ted Williams home run that supposedly traveled 502 feet, and “Pesky’s Pole”—the shortest outfield distance in MLB. Being the Red Sox’s home since 1912, the stadium certainly has its fair share of obstructed views, outdated bathrooms and tight seating. But if you can get by its quirks, there’s nothing that quite beats a cold beer and a Fenway frank as the sun sets over Titletown’s skyline. — Mike Kadlick

3. PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates)

High ranking: 1 | Low ranking: 6



The Pirates have lagged behind just about every other MLB franchise on the field this century, but they perfected the retro-classic ballpark style that was so popular around the time this beauty opened in 2001. Even the nosebleed seats don’t feel too far from the action and give fans a beautiful view of the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the Pittsburgh skyline. The concourse alongside the Allegheny River is the cherry on top of Pittsburgh’s crown jewel. — Will Laws

2. Oracle Park (San Francisco Giants)

High ranking: 1 | Low ranking: 7



No matter if you arrive at 24 Willie Mays Plaza by ferry or cable car, you're about to experience arguably the best view in baseball at Oracle Park. The Giants' home field is as good as it gets, with the gorgeous San Francisco Bay serving as a backdrop to a few iconic features like the giant Coke bottle in left field and the walkway above the water beyond right field. If the game isn't competitive, you can grab some garlic fries, check out the shenanigans in McCovey Cove and root for a splash hit. — Tom Dierberger

1. Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs)

High ranking: 1 | Low ranking: 5



The ivy. The old-school scoreboard. The overlooking rooftop bleachers. There's so much charm to go around the Friendly Confines that no amount of (tasteful and warranted) modern updates over the past decade can detract from the building's timeless feel. Factor in the endless line of bars and restaurants in surrounding Wrigleyville, and you have an unmatched ballgame experience that starts well before first pitch and lasts long after the final out. Is this a predictable choice for MLB's best ballpark? Yes, but predictable isn't so bad in baseball. Like a hot dog and a cold beverage or the seventh inning stretch, ranking Wrigley Field No. 1 just feels right. — Nick Selbe

