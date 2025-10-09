Ethan Pritchard leaves hospital to cheering FSU football team in amazing moment
Ethan Pritchard is a truly inspirational story.
In a horrific tragedy, the Florida State Seminoles freshman linebacker was shot in the back of the head driving his aunt home after their big early season win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After 39 days of enduring a family's worst nightmare, Pritchard was able to go home for the first time with his parents behind him, followed by head coach Mike Norvell. As the doors opened at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, the entire FSU football team was there to cheer him on in a scene that will bring tears to your eyes.
It's obvious there is still a long road to recovery, but this is an amazing milestone for the Pritchard family.
“I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son," Ethan's dad Earl said in a statement. "There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today… Coach Norvell has checked in every day and has been a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital, and his players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team. I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan."
There is a GoFundMe page to help with Pritchard's recovery expenses, and so far it has raised nearly $146k.
Let's hope Ethan can make a full recovery.
And it also shows that in a world where college football is treated like life and death, especially at big-time programs, in reality, it's only a game.
