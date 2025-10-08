J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya posts heartwarming note with Vikings QB’s return
J.J. McCarthy returned to practice during the bye week for the Minnesota Vikings. He has over a week to see if he can make it back under center vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 19. Before that, he celebrated his anniversary with fiancée Katya Kuropas who posted a heartwarming message for the quarterback.
McCarthy last played in Week 2 vs. the Chicago Bears in a loss where he suffered a high sprain in his right ankle.
He’s at least got to enjoy some time off the field with Kuropas and their new baby boy Rome who was born on September 12. Also, their giant dogs who were excited to meet little Rome in an adorable scene.
McCarthy and Kuropas met while in high school in Illinois, and she was seen at Michigan Wolverines games. They’d get engaged two weeks after he won the national championship in 2024.
On Wednesday to celebrate seven years together, Katya posted a sweet message of McCarthy: “7 years, 2 dogs and 1 baby later & I love you more than I did when we were 15🙈 happy anniversary love, our last one before we get married!!!😆”
She also shared some adorable couple’s photos.
Happy anniversary to J.J. and Katya.
