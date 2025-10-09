Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna gets choked up with daughter-dad's touching moment
Saquon Barkley hasn’t had the statistical start to the season that is close to last year’s pace, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still 4-1 and he has a chance to breakout vs. his former team the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Before the big game on the road, Barkley was in full dad mode with his daughter in a touching scene.
The 28-year-old running back set an NFL record with 2504 yards from scrimmage during the regular season in his first year with the Eagles on the way to winning the Super Bowl. So far this season in five games, he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has rushed for just 267 yards and three touchdowns.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley takes photo with Dodgers enemy before Eagles vs. Broncos game
Barkley doesn’t need to prove anything on the field, though, and his focus off of it is his family with fiancée Anna Congdon and their two kids in daughter Jada, 7, and son Saquon Jr., 3.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna looks unrecognizable in stunning backless gown
Before Thursday night’s game on Amazon Prime Video, Barkley was captured adorably dressing up with a unicorn headband for a tea party with Jada. She could be heard saying, “It looks like you’re and girl and you’re getting ready for a wedding.”
Congdon, who got choked up seeing him with Jada, said, “It’s so cool to see how he acts when he’s just with her. Because it’s something completely special.”
How cute!
Barkley is a unicorn on the football field as well and hopes to unleash his powers vs. the Giants and get things rolling this season.
His family will be rooting for him.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup