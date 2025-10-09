The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna gets choked up with daughter-dad's touching moment

Anna Congdon is touched with the Eagles running back’s interaction with their daughter Jada before the Thursday night game vs. his former team.

Matt Ryan

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a victory against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a victory against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley hasn’t had the statistical start to the season that is close to last year’s pace, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still 4-1 and he has a chance to breakout vs. his former team the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Before the big game on the road, Barkley was in full dad mode with his daughter in a touching scene.

The 28-year-old running back set an NFL record with 2504 yards from scrimmage during the regular season in his first year with the Eagles on the way to winning the Super Bowl. So far this season in five games, he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and has rushed for just 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Saquon Barkle
Barkley has found it tough between the tackles this season. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Barkley doesn’t need to prove anything on the field, though, and his focus off of it is his family with fiancée Anna Congdon and their two kids in daughter Jada, 7, and son Saquon Jr., 3.

Saquon Barkley and kid
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) talks to the media with his kids, Jada (right) and Saquon Jr. (left) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before Thursday night’s game on Amazon Prime Video, Barkley was captured adorably dressing up with a unicorn headband for a tea party with Jada. She could be heard saying, “It looks like you’re and girl and you’re getting ready for a wedding.”

Congdon, who got choked up seeing him with Jada, said, “It’s so cool to see how he acts when he’s just with her. Because it’s something completely special.”

How cute!

Barkley is a unicorn on the football field as well and hopes to unleash his powers vs. the Giants and get things rolling this season.

His family will be rooting for him.

Anna Congdon, Saquon Jr., Saquon Barkley, Jada Barkley
Anna Congdon/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

