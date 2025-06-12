Ex-LSU legend Ed Orgeron puts disrespectful Alabama fan in his place on vacation
The LSU-Alabama rivalry is one of the best in college football.
Ed Orgeron certainly knows that.
So when the former LSU Tigers head coach is seen out in public, on vacation no less, who led arguably the greatest college football team of all time to a national championship with Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase in 2019, the charismatic Coach O deserves the respect of any Alabama Crimson Tide fan.
One Bama found Orgeron, now 63, in a tropical location obviously trying to enjoy the beach wearing only a swimsuit. Coach O is completely friendly, and the dude wants to get a rise out of him by looking into the camera and saying, "Roll Tide."
The former USC and Ole Miss head coach is good-natured through out, but makes a fantastic point to put this rude Tide fan in his place by asking him if an LSU fan would go up to Alabama icon Nick Saban and say, "Go Tigers."
In LSU fans' defense, that might be a compliment since Saban won his first national championship with the Tigers before winning another six with Alabama.
"Show some respect," Orgeron says. "What the f**k. You wouldn't go up to Nick Saban and say 'Go Tigers,' would you?"
Current Ole Miss Rebels head coach and troll king Lane Kiffin thought it was hilarious, retweeting the clip with a dying laughing emoji, captioning it "RTR," including the Alabama and LSU football handles.
Even Alabama fans, and Saban especially, probably cringe at their fellow Tide fan. As Coach O put it, show some respect!
