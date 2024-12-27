Nick Saban roasts Shane Gillis days after Alabama football diss
Nick Saban never forgets. The legendary Alabama football coach will remember any little diss or bulletin board material, so he still had Shane Gillis on his mind.
During last weekend's edition of ESPN's College GameDay to kick off the College Football Playoff, Gillis took a shot at Saban and his tenure with the Crimson Tide. Gillis was referencing how everyone can pay their players now in the NIL era and said, "It's not just the SEC it's not just Coach [Nick] Saban."
Saban wasn't too happy with the joke and fired back with a rant about integrity.
Now, a few days after Gillis' initial jab, Saban responded yet again with a playful jab during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show after being asked about the moment.
"I understand that Shane Gillis is a comedian and he was trying to be funny," Saban said. "My daughter loves him so at least somebody in our family likes the guy"
Just brilliant. Nick Saban doesn't play about his Crimson Tide.
Unfortunately for Saban and the Tide faithful, Gillis got the last laugh. As a Notre Dame superfan, he got to witness the Fighting Irish steamroll Indiana and punch their ticket to the quarterfinal.
Notre Dame will now face defending national champion Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country, in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, January 1.
Alabama, meanwhile, was relegated to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa where they will face unranked Michigan on New Year's Eve.
