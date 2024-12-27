The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Saban roasts Shane Gillis days after Alabama football diss

Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban is still holding a little grudge against comedian Shane Gillis, and playfully roasted him in an interview with Pat McAfee.

Josh Sanchez

Nick Saban and Lee Corso talk on the set of ESPN College GameDay.
Nick Saban and Lee Corso talk on the set of ESPN College GameDay. / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images via the USA Today Network
In this story:

Nick Saban never forgets. The legendary Alabama football coach will remember any little diss or bulletin board material, so he still had Shane Gillis on his mind.

During last weekend's edition of ESPN's College GameDay to kick off the College Football Playoff, Gillis took a shot at Saban and his tenure with the Crimson Tide. Gillis was referencing how everyone can pay their players now in the NIL era and said, "It's not just the SEC it's not just Coach [Nick] Saban."

Saban wasn't too happy with the joke and fired back with a rant about integrity.

RELATED: Shane Gillis' girlfriend posts Notre Dame selfie stunner after bf's Nick Saban spat

Now, a few days after Gillis' initial jab, Saban responded yet again with a playful jab during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show after being asked about the moment.

"I understand that Shane Gillis is a comedian and he was trying to be funny," Saban said. "My daughter loves him so at least somebody in our family likes the guy"

Just brilliant. Nick Saban doesn't play about his Crimson Tide.

Unfortunately for Saban and the Tide faithful, Gillis got the last laugh. As a Notre Dame superfan, he got to witness the Fighting Irish steamroll Indiana and punch their ticket to the quarterfinal.

Shane Gillis, comedian, Notre Dame football
Comedian Shane Gillis watches warm ups on the sideline before a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. / William McLelland-Imagn Images

Notre Dame will now face defending national champion Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country, in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, January 1.

Alabama, meanwhile, was relegated to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa where they will face unranked Michigan on New Year's Eve.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice

Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits

Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing

Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown

First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com