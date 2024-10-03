Fans gush over Travis Kelce's saucy 'Grotesquerie' acting debut
Travis Kelce made his hotly-anticipated acting debut tonight on FX's "Grotesquerie," and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not disappoint.
"Grotesquerie" follows detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) as she works to solve a series of crimes that strike a small town. But she soon finds that these crimes feel personal to her, and becomes more committed to bringing the perps to justice.
On the show, Kelce plays Ed Laclan, a recovering alcoholic nursing orderly, with whom, Lois finds solice as her husband, Marshall (Courtney Vance) is fighting through an ongoing coma.
In a notable scene in the series' fourth episode, Ed takes Lois on a date after exiting an AA meeting. During the dinner date, Ed opens up about his background to Lois, revealing that before he was an orderly, he was a stripper who went by the name Big Peter and his Banana Splitter. Immediately after Kelce delivered this line, fans expressed their laughter by way of emojis.
"Now Travis.. big Peter and his banana splitter," said one fan, with a series of laughing emojis.
Upon the introduction of Kelce's character, some can't wait for his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's reaction on the "New Heights" podcast -- which the two cohost.
Fans of Kelce's girlfriend, pop artist Taylor Swift, also got a kick out of Kelce's acting debut, noting that the NFL superstar was bringing real-life discourse onto the screen.
"The haters tried starting rumors that Travis is a man whore," said one fan. "Oh how I love that he took on a role of a ex male stripper and smooth talker."
While Kelce's combined total of screen time between the third and fourth episodes was rather minimal, some are calling for award nominations.
"I'm gonna be pissed off if Travis Kelce doesn't get an Emmy nomination," said one fan. "I said what I said!!"
New episodes of "Grotesquerie" air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, and are available to stream on Hulu the day after original broadcast.
As is par for the course for any Ryan Murphy-created show, Kelce's character trajectory for Ed could go one of many ways -- very sweet, very sexy, or very scary. But fans are all in agreement that Kelce made a solid debut.
"For someone who’s not an actor. Travis Kelce does a really good job in #Grotesquerie," said one fan
