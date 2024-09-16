Travis, Jason Kelce featured in adorable new children's book (PHOTOS)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have the type of love shown in movies — or, at least, books.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce will be the subject of a new children’s book called “The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography.”
The book, which is set to hit shelves next month on October 15, comes as part of the Little Golden children’s series. According to Amazon, the book is composed of 24 pages, authored by Apple Jordan and illustrated by Macky Pamintuan.
Previews indicate that the book while highlighting the lives of Travis and Jason, from their childhood, during which, parents Donna and Ed Kelce would rotate seeing each brother on their game days. The book also details some of their favorite childhood snacks. “Sometimes, they would have an entire chicken as a snack!,” reads one page.
Readers can also learn more about the brothers’ competitive nature, as the book also highlights the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35.
And of course, fans can also expect Swift to make an appearance in the book.
“In 2023, Travis started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift,” reads one of the pages, which contains an illustration of Travis and Swift holding hands. “Their fans loved seeing Taylor cheering at Travis’s games alongside his friends and family.”
While it’s not clear yet where the book ends, previews depict a moment as recent as the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs won once again, and Swift was by Travis’ side celebrating.
“The Kelce Brothers: A Little Golden Book Biography” arrives as NFL season heats up, and the Brothers continue to make history. Fans can also look forward to seeing Travis on-screen in his acting debut on FX’s “Grotesquerie,” which premieres Wednesday, September 25.
