Fans lose mind Topanga from ‘Boy Meets World’ attends WWE RAW on Netflix

Topanga from "Boy Meets World" was the biggest crush and dream best friend for an entire generation of fans in the 1990s.
So when Netflix unveiled WWE's "Monday Night RAW" for the first time, there were many big-time stars in attendance, but none made those watching more excited than Danielle Fishel, now 43 years old.
The actress and director had fans geeking out when the camera cut to her and former co-star Will Friedle, 48, who portrayed Eric Matthews on the beloved sitcom.
It was all love, with most users still in love with her after all these years. "My first crush, Topanga, is still a crush 😍😍😍," one person wrote on Instagram. Still looking fantastic was a general theme, with the word "crush" constant across social media platforms.
Another person wrote on X, "Looking phenomenal. They should be the parents (together) on a new family sitcom. Do your thing Netflix." Funny enough, there was a reprisal of "Boy Meets World" on the Disney Channel called, "Girl Meets World," which included Fishel.
Fishel and Friedle now have a popular podcast along with former co-star Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter on "BMW"), 45, called, yep, you guessed it, "Pod Meets World."
Last August, Fishel announced on the podcast she had a very early form of breast cancer.
"If you have to find out you have cancer," Fishel said at the time. Find out at stage zero if possible."
From the looks of it on Netflix's "Monday Night RAW," Fishel is doing great, with an entire generation still ranking her as their No. 1 crush.
