Tiffany Stratton does bonkers backflip pin for WWE Women's Champion belt
Tiffany Stratton is ready for her star turn with the WWE.
WIth all eyes on the new darling live entertainment/sports partner of Netflix, a new WWE Women's Champion was crowned as rising sensation Tiffany Stratton took the belt with a bonkers backflip pin on Nia Jax known as the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
The 25-year-old Minnesota native, who's real name is Jessica Woynilko, is known for her acrobatic moves as a former trampoline gymnast, and celebrated her reign with a seductive Instagram post with the caption, "Are your clocks set to tiffy time now?😉"
The WWE Smackdown Superstar cashed in on her Money in the Bank briefcase after failing to do so last week.
Stratton is also known for her stunning match outfits, and she was in a purple, lingerie inspired ensemble to take the belt in style. You have to see the pin to believe it.
WWE legend and current executive Triple H was there to congratulate her, posting on his IG, "Fortune favors the bold, and tonight @tiffanywwe was as bold as you can be.Congratulations to the NEW WWE Women’s Champion."
With so much riding on the WWE as the first consistent live sporting fixture on Netflix, it's no surprise that they're trying to cultivate a new generation of potential superstars.
Time will tell if it's indeed Tiffy time.
