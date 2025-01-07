The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WWE's Stephanie McMahon stuns in thigh-high boots, minidress in rare RAW appearance

Stephanie McMahon made a rare RAW appearce with a stunning fit for WWE's Netflix debut.

Josh Sanchez

Paul Levesque aka Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the red carpet of the WWE Monday Night RAW LA Premiere Event on Netflix.
Paul Levesque aka Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the red carpet of the WWE Monday Night RAW LA Premiere Event on Netflix. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

WWE took over the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Monday, January 6, for its highly-anticipated Monday Night Raw debut on Netflix.

To kick off the new era, all of the stars were out and hit the red carpet to show off their Hollywood looks.

Among the stars was the one and only Stephanie McMahon, fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family and wife of WWE CCO Triple H.

RELATED: Nikki Bella stuns in fire red leather corset fit for WWE Netflix debut

Stephanie brought her A-game to the red carpet in a sparkly minidress and thigh-boots, completing the fit with a leather jacket.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahone, WWE Raw Netflix debut
Triple H/Instagram

MORE: WWE's Rhea Ripley twerking goes viral, hilariously reacts to nickname

McMahon held several roles within WWE between 1998 and 2023, She resigned from WWE on January 10, 2023, but has since made rare appearances at events.

MORE: Randy Orton's wife Kim steals Christmas spotlight twerking at holiday party


With a specular show like the Netflix debut, she wasn't going to miss out.

Stephanie McMahon, WWE, red carpet
Stephanie McMahon arrives at the Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater. / Harrison Hill-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It's safe to say it was a successful night for the WWE Universe and the fans will continue looking forward to what comes next as the company tries to hit the ground running for its new era.

WWE Monday Night Raw streams live every Monday night beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit

WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion