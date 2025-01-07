WWE's Stephanie McMahon stuns in thigh-high boots, minidress in rare RAW appearance
WWE took over the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Monday, January 6, for its highly-anticipated Monday Night Raw debut on Netflix.
To kick off the new era, all of the stars were out and hit the red carpet to show off their Hollywood looks.
Among the stars was the one and only Stephanie McMahon, fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family and wife of WWE CCO Triple H.
Stephanie brought her A-game to the red carpet in a sparkly minidress and thigh-boots, completing the fit with a leather jacket.
McMahon held several roles within WWE between 1998 and 2023, She resigned from WWE on January 10, 2023, but has since made rare appearances at events.
With a specular show like the Netflix debut, she wasn't going to miss out.
It's safe to say it was a successful night for the WWE Universe and the fans will continue looking forward to what comes next as the company tries to hit the ground running for its new era.
WWE Monday Night Raw streams live every Monday night beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.
