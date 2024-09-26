Fighter with worst cut in UFC history shows off recovery selfie
UFC 306 “Noche” at the Sphere in Las Vegas was more of a nightmare than a night of celebration for Mexican fighter Irene Aldana.
The bantamweight fighter from Culiacán, Mexico, took on Norma Dumont of Brazil. Toward the end of the second round an inadvertent clash of heads opened up a cut on Aldana’s forehead unlike one seen in UFC history.
Aldana has been a good sport about the whole thing. A couple of days after the fight she showed a video where she was putting on makeup. Nearly two weeks after the incident and an undisclosed amount of stitches, Aldana showed just how well she’s recovering in this selfie video.
The 36-year-old fighter certainly has the warrior spirit in her. She fought the whole last round with an extremely bloody face. Unfortunately, after going through all that, Aldana ended up losing to Dumont via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27). Aldana is now 15-8 in MMA, 8-6 in the UFC.
It remains to be seen when Aldana will even fight again, but she appears to be healing quite nicely and is in good spirits. That’s all that matters.
