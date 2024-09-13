Why Dana White credits Tom Brady for UFC 306 ‘Noche’ at Las Vegas Sphere
Tom Brady’s NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is legendary. He’s widely praised as the quarterback “G.O.A.T.” with his seven Super Bowl rings. He deserves all the admiration for his 23 seasons and numerous records.
When you hear Brady’s name, however, you aren’t associating him with the UFC — and certainly not as the inspiration behind Saturday’s historic UFC 306 card at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC President Dana White joined TMZ Sports TV Show where he revealed the shocking truth behind UFC 306, which is branded as “Riyadh Season Noche UFC”.
White said in the interview, "I went to the Sphere with Tom Brady. He invited me to come to U2 with him. Had Brady not invited me, I wouldn't even have been to the Sphere yet. It's almost like this was meant to be.”
The Las Vegas Sphere is a music and entertainment arena unlike anything else. This will truly be White and the UFC’s masterpiece event so far. Just look at this video:
The stacked card is headlined with title fights between Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, and the main event of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili. It will be quite the night to remember — it’s also being hailed as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
White told TMZ he’s “$20 million in” for the event, but they’ve had the biggest pre-buys ever in UFC history with an expected coup of $23 million at the gate, which would also be a record.
It’s unclear if Brady will be in attendance. On Sunday, he will be broadcasting the Fox’s Week 2 game for the Dallas Cowboys at home vs. the New Orleans Saints. Given his struggles in his debut, Brady may treat the night before the game as if he were still playing. Regardless, hopefully he gets some praise on the $79.99 Pay-Per-View broadcast on ESPN+ for being the inspiration behind the historic UFC event.
