Floyd Mayweather flexes insane $100 bills stacks on his jet with Pacquiao fight close
Floyd “Money” Mayweather lived up to his name stacking a ridiculous amount of cash while on his private jet.
The 50-0, 48-year-old professional boxer doesn’t have any fights lined up just yet, but it’s reported he’s almost agreed to a rematch with 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao. The two last fought in May of 2015 with Mayweather Jr. winning.
He’s always cooking up a way to add to his $1.2-$1.5 billion he’s earned in prize money throughout his career.
The man known to carry $1 million cash on him in a backpack, has flashed big money before like in 2024 in Mexico after his exhibition fight with John Gotti III.
Mayweather Jr. is also known as a big gambler with his home base in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went viral for his big score betting on Terence Crawford to upset Canelo Alavarez in September, and followed it up with a big betting win in the WNBA playoffs.
Now, he’s flaunting his private jet lifestyle with even more cash with the caption, “I just be minding my business!”
Based on the image it looks to be in the $400k range. That’s just an average day for Mayweather Jr.
Whatever his “business” is, he’s still raking it in.
